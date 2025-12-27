Shopper stunned after finding museum-quality item for cheap at thrift store: 'Very very cool'

"All our thrift store karma was used up in this one find."

Most of the time, thrifters are bringing home everyday items from their thrift store trips. But every now and then, someone finds something that doesn't quite fit in with the other items in the store.

One shopper paid $4.49 for an early-20th-century pottery "Jazz Bowl" that they later found out can be worth over $27,000. Suffice to say, it was a once-in-a-lifetime find.

The OP posted photos of the bowl, which they found five years ago at a Goodwill.

The bowl was originally designed by Viktor Schreckengost in 1931. According to Thrifting Treasure on Facebook, it was designed for Eleanor Roosevelt, and there are only a few in existence.

The photos were posted in r/ThriftStoreHauls. One user pointed out that the Art Institute of Chicago's records showed that it has a blue Jazz bowl in its collection. Another sent a link to an auction from 2021 where it was sold for $27,500.

"Umm….," the Redditor commented along with the link, clearly blown away at the value. Just this year.

Thrifting Treasure also said one of the bowls sold for $21,280 at a different auction. Another commenter claimed there was another bowl in blue that was sold recently for $20,480.

According to the Art Institute of Chicago, Schreckengost designed the original Jazz Bowl while working at Cowan Pottery in Ohio. The piece is considered a landmark of the Jazz Age and Art Deco period. The design was meant to capture the architecture, music, and nightlife of New York City.

These extraordinary finds are part of why thrifting continues to attract devoted shoppers. Buying secondhand saves money on everyday needs while also keeping perfectly usable items in circulation instead of going into landfills. Thrift stores also offer a way to "break up" with fast fashion and the constant cycle of new production.

"All our thrift store karma was used up in this one find," the OP responded to a comment.

One commenter responded, "I'm afraid so. This is a spectacular find. But hey, you never know, sometimes lightning strikes twice."

"The Art Institute of Chicago has one in blue," another person wrote, adding the link to access the records.

"I am soooo jealous!!! I would LOVE to own that! We live in Viktor's hometown and my daughter did a report on Eleanor Roosevelt and the Jazz Bowl connection! Very very cool!" a third excited commenter added to the thread.

