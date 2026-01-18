Homeowner reveals text exchange with brother after fighting over appliance upgrades: 'I'm so glad you talked me into this'

One Reddit user who convinced their brother to install a heat pump was proven right when their brother received his monthly utility bills.

They posted their text exchange in the r/HeatPumps subreddit. "My brother randomly sent me this text last night, and it put the biggest smile on my face," said the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the text exchange, the brother's usual monthly total for gas and electricity was over $250. After the swap, however, the combined total was only $160. As the original poster pointed out, that meant he had saved $90 in a month, almost covering the $100 difference between the heat pump and the air conditioner he had originally planned on installing.

Within a week, the heat pump would have paid for itself and would be actively saving him money each month.





"I'm so glad you talked me into this," the brother said.

This outcome isn't surprising. Upgrading your heating and cooling system with a heat pump is practically guaranteed to save you money thanks to the improvement in efficiency. TCD's HVAC Explorer will teach you about your options and help you save up to 50% on your energy bills.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

The Department of Energy has stated that a huge majority of Americans can lower their energy bills if they upgrade to a heat pump or more efficient HVAC. Although it can be difficult to know how to start upgrading, TCD's partners make it easy.

‣ Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

‣ TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

For many homeowners on a budget, leasing options are especially attractive. One benefit of Palmetto's HVAC leasing program is a dozen years of free maintenance and leases starting at just $99/month.

If you're interested in maximizing energy savings, installing solar panels can drive down the cost of running electric HVACs. TCD's Solar Explorer can put you in touch with reliable options.

Plus, for up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home upgrades, download the free Palmetto Home app. This app lets you cash in on simple actions you can take in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.