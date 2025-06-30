Bystander shares shocking video of destructive spree unfolding on city street: 'Kicking and swinging'

"It's hard to tell these days."

A wild scene unfolded on the streets of Seattle, sparking outrage online.

A video shared on Reddit shows a man repeatedly striking a Tesla with what appears to be a rubber boot while the car's owner is still inside.

The video, posted in the r/SeattleWA subreddit under the title "crazy guy smashing Teslas in SLU right now," captures the man slamming the hood of a parked blue Tesla in broad daylight. The driver exits the vehicle mid-attack to confront the man, who continues shouting while walking into traffic.

According to the original poster, the man wasn't targeting the driver personally during their confrontation.

"He's smashing because it's a Tesla," they explained in the comments. "He also smashed up a white parked Tesla on the same road."

With Elon Musk's increasingly controversial involvement in politics and online, many socially conscious individuals have begun boycotting his Tesla brand due to his comments and actions.

While sadly common, venting outrage on the private properties of others is not a peaceful or effective protest against the brand or its owner. There are plenty of other safer and cleaner EV options, as detailed by U.S. News, to consider when voting with your wallet.

As EVs like Teslas become more mainstream, incidents like this highlight how public perception and misinformation can lead to troubling acts of vandalism. Beyond the obvious property damage and public safety concerns, such behavior can delay the transition to cleaner transportation by discouraging the adoption of a popular EV brand.

Some critics claim that EVs are no better than gas-powered cars due to the pollution caused by battery mining and electricity usage, the Environmental Protection Agency revealed. However, the science is clear: Even EVs with the "dirtiest" batteries produce significantly less pollution over their lifetime than gas cars, which require the extraction of nonrenewable dirty energy. Moreover, battery technology is improving, and EVs become even cleaner when charged with home solar. You can get free, easy quotes for solar installation from EnergySage.

Here's what the comments had to say:

"Is he smashing it because it's a Tesla or because the driver is an a******?" one user commented. "It's hard to tell these days."

"Seen him around 1:30 today kicking and swinging his coat at Teslas in the middle of the road," another commenter said. "Dude really hates Teslas."

"This guy got our car, my wife had it parked. She did not see it but we have tape," another said. "I presume there is nothing we can do legally."

