Cautious homeowner seeks advice after questioning the financial benefits of solar panels: 'Something's not adding up here'

A Redditor curious about solar panels sparked an earnest conversation about their value and cost-saving potential.

The original poster asked about the cost and longevity of solar panels in the r/solar subreddit. They claimed to be interested in adding solar panels to their roof but assumed that the panels would last 20 years and that it would take 22 years for the monthly electric savings to offset the upfront costs.

"Something's not adding up here," the OP wrote.

Commenters quickly came to the defense of solar, with many saying that their panels should last more than 20 years and that they paid off their upfront costs with their monthly savings more quickly than the OP suggested.

"In my experience, yes, they absolutely last that long, and then some," one commenter wrote. "We got in with a favorable net metering scheme and high electricity rates, so ours paid for themselves after about 6 years; we're now in 'make you money' territory."

Plenty of evidence exists that solar energy does a world of good. It reduces reliance on dirty energy from coal and gas, the production of which releases polluting gases into the atmosphere. Those gases trap heat within the planet, causing global temperatures to rise.

But solar's benefits don't stop there. Recent studies have shown that tremendous cost savings are possible for those who make the switch, ranging from a 40% reduction in neighborhood energy bills to more than $30,000 in per-home savings over the lifespan of rooftop panels.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides federal tax credits for people who purchase solar panels. If you want to take advantage, you may want to act quickly, as President Donald Trump has made it clear that he would like to dismantle the IRA. While doing so would require an act of Congress, the IRA's future remains uncertain.

Companies such as EnergySage can help by offering free tools and a simple way to receive and compare solar installation quotes for your area.

But as some commenters on the Reddit post mentioned, even if the financial savings from switching to solar were nonexistent, homeowners may want to consider the cost to our planet of sticking with dirty energy.

"IMO, too many people focus on 'making money' or 'return on investment', and not enough on moral/ethical issues such as reductions in fossil fuel pollution," one commenter wrote.

