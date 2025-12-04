Homeowner searches for advice after HOA quickly backpedals on approved upgrade: 'Throwing away their dues to unnecessary lawsuits'

Pushing back against everything from native lawns to clotheslines, homeowners associations have earned quite the reputation as obstacles to cost-effective upgrades that also benefit the planet.

One HOA made a Reddit user jump through hoops to get approval for their solar panels — and the process has left them increasingly confused.

The North Carolina homeowner explained in the r/solar subreddit that their state's efforts to protect their rights to solar energy appear to have fallen flat after their HOA denied their request to install panels on the south part of their house, which faces the street.

They said their HOA took weeks to respond before approving their project. That wasn't the end of it, though. "An hour after I got the approval, the HOA management sends another email to hold off, they got 2 no votes," the original poster said. "4 days later, I notice the portal has an approval."





If you find yourself in a similar situation, you might have success working with your HOA. However, many states, like this Reddit poster's, have laws ensuring your right to solar.

After reaching out to their HOA and receiving no response, the poster sent the approval letter to their solar provider to confirm their project was a go. Oddly, the HOA board later contacted them, saying it didn't like the way the solar panels looked and would consult with an attorney.

In the OP's case, other Reddit users suggested they should rally their neighbors against the HOA, as well as seek legal counsel.

"Have your attorney countersue for install cost, lost credits, and legal fees to spice things up," one person suggested. "I'm sure your neighbors would love that the HOA board is throwing away their dues to unnecessary lawsuits."

"Good luck. Dealing with HOAs is frustrating at best," another wrote.

