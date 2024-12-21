Internet user seeks the truth after aunt shares worrisome post filled with misinformation about energy source: 'It's nonsense'

Misinformation is all over the internet and spreads quickly.

Misinformation is all over the internet and spreads quickly, as this Redditor discovered when their aunt shared a post on Facebook.

When the OP sought guidance, Redditors had much to say about the post's contents.

In the r/solar subreddit, a Redditor asked, "How much of it is valid?" about their aunt's share.

They also included a link to an image of the post from someone who started by identifying themselves as a former aerospace engineer before stating that solar panels are only 20% efficient. The person also said green energy doesn't exist and that solar panels actually cause extreme weather.

While it's true that solar panels are 20% efficient, it's missing context. The panels create energy from 20% of the sunlight that hits them. According to Yes Energy Solutions, panels with 40 to 50% efficiency are available but are more expensive.

The U.S. Department of Energy also provides a great explanation of solar power. The most commonly known solar power method is photovoltaic panels, which absorb the sun to create an electric charge that can be used for electricity or stored in batteries.

Concentrated solar-thermal power systems, primarily used in large power plants, can also use the sun to produce electricity. These systems use mirrors to reflect the sun and then focus it onto receivers, creating heat or electricity that can be stored.

Green energy, or clean energy, is becoming more popular and cheaper. While installing solar panels or joining a community solar program are some of the most popular ways to provide electricity to your home, wind and water power also exist.

These forms of energy don't produce toxic gases that are warming the planet, so they are safer for communities and the earth.

Climate expert Molly Wood says a warming planet is like steroids for the weather, which is why extreme weather events happen.

Misinformation online can be easy to fall for, but it's essential to check it for yourself before sharing it. Green energy sources are vital for reducing polluting gases. They can also be an excellent option for saving money when the hottest and coldest months make it difficult for people to pay electricity bills.

Luckily, Redditors in the comments saw right through the post.

One user said, "It's nonsense."

Another commented, "Yes, it's true they are about 20% efficient. But the real question is, what does that mean? It means that of the solar energy from the sun, of which there is a LOT, about 20% of it (and rising each year) gets converted to electricity. Does that mean you should say, 'OMG, if I can't capture ALL of the Sun's energy, I don't want ANY of that free energy!'? No, of course not. It's a meaningless number."

