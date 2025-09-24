Homebuyer searches for answers after discovering surprise 15-year contract attached to the house: 'Is it too late?'

Buying your first home is stressful enough without hidden surprises.

A new homebuyer took to Reddit to share their story about discovering a solar lease after signing a purchase agreement.

The user explained they were blindsided by the discovery that their new $900,000 home came with a 15-year solar lease attached.

"I'm on the hook for the rest of the contract term of 15 years. I've been reading online that buying that out might cost me another 40k which is just insane that no one disclosed that information to me," they wrote, citing a figure that is much more likely to be the case only in a lease that had just begun rather than one that had been ongoing for several years. "I have some contingencies I can leverage to back out if needed, but is there a way for me to negotiate the terms of that solar lease at this stage of the home buying process or is it too late?"

Commenters were quick to point out that solar leases should be disclosed upfront and can slightly complicate the buying process, even though the inheriting of solar in a home sale leads to far more pros than cons by greatly reducing or eliminating electric bills.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while lowering the pollution driving climate change. But the high upfront cost of installing panels can make ownership feel out of reach.

Leasing offers an alternative, giving homeowners access to renewable energy without massive upfront costs, and in some cases, with no money down.

Companies like Palmetto, a vetted TCD partner, make this more accessible through leasing programs like LightReach, which can spread costs out over time.

Still, commenters warned that it's important to "run the math" before committing to a home purchase with an existing contract, and that's primarily true if the leasing contract appears to be through a less reputable company than an industry leader like Palmetto.

A solar lease that isn't saving money each month may not be worth it, and some noted that buyers should ensure leases are transferable and won't interfere with resale.

"There is some value to those solar panels, so you need to actually figure out what they're worth to you," suggested a commenter.

Not all Redditors thought the situation was hopeless. Some argued the lease could still be negotiated, and indeed, most solar leasing plans include an ability to buy the panels outright after five years of leasing, as LightReach does, though it's unclear which company leased the panels on the home the Redditor was interested in buying. "The seller either pays off the panels, they have them removed, or they pay you to walk," one commenter said.

This story reminds homebuyers to beware. While solar leases can be a smart investment in most circumstances, you still have to know what you're signing up for and whether the leasing company is giving a good deal.

