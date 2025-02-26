Homeowner sparks debate after considering drastic and controversial landscaping decision: 'Don't do it'

"It's just going to end up being plastic waste dispersed in your ground."

Maintaining your yard can be a lot of work, especially if you want to keep it in top shape. One homeowner started a debate on Reddit over what kind of mulch to use.

In the r/LawnCare subreddit, a Redditor asked: "Can I use the rubber mulch around my emerald greens and green giants?"

They liked the idea of using mulch for aesthetics but were concerned about upkeep, weeds, and pests.

According to Lawn Love, rubber mulch differs from organic mulch because it's made of recycled rubber, typically tires.

Homeowners may like this option because some manufacturers boast that their mulch can last 10 years. It's also heavier than natural mulch, so it doesn't get washed away. It doesn't attract pests and deters weeds.

However, there are several downsides to choosing rubber mulch. It's more expensive than typical mulch. It poses health threats, too, including exposure to volatile organic compounds.

While you may appreciate its 10-year lifespan, this also means it's not biodegradable and cannot contribute nutrients to the soil. It can even contaminate the soil when aluminum, cadmium, zinc, and chromium leach from it.

One Redditor commented on its lack of biodegradability: "Rubber mulch is basically just littering with more steps."

They added: "It's just going to end up being plastic waste dispersed in your ground."

Lawn Love also noted the benefits of using organic mulch. For one, it's cheaper. It also provides nutrients for the soil, protects against erosion, and attracts earthworms, which are good for your yard.

Mulch isn't the only option you have when upgrading to a natural lawn. You could also try a clover lawn, which is inexpensive.

Treehugger also suggested Corsican mint, blue fescue, and native plants.

The best part about having a natural lawn is the money you can save: $225 on water and $100 on pesticides and fertilizers every year.

Natural lawns also attract pollinators, which are essential for the environment. They transfer pollen from one plant to another, fertilizing each and enabling them to reproduce. They are also vital for food. According to the U.S. Agricultural Department, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown worldwide for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Many Redditors advised the homeowner not to use rubber mulch.

One user said: "Don't use rubber mulch (or stones). Neither does anything to help the soil and plants, and in fact can leach chemicals."

Another user shared their experience: "From people I know that have rubber mulch and my experience with rock mulch, both can get a ton of weeds, and it's a pain to get out."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.