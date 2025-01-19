  • Home Home

Homeowner shares startling images after aging wiring scorches wall: 'Make sure your smoke detectors are working'

by Veronica Booth
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit post of a terrifying outlet and wiring in an old home exemplifies the dangers of living with outdated electrical systems.

The homeowner shared a photo of a scorched wall around a power outlet, along with grimy, decrepit wires. This image is horrifying, as the wiring looks like a house fire waiting to happen. The Redditor captioned the photo, "This happened today in my home, built 1940. Electrician says I need whole house rewired and brought up to code."

"Living in constant anxiety about your house burning down is garbage."
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there were 26,100 electrical house fires in 2022 in the United States. These resulted in 185 deaths, 850 injuries, and nearly $1.5 billion in damages and money lost. Statistics also show that residential electrical fires have decreased, but deaths caused by these fires have increased. 

Rewiring an old house is costly, but there are ways to save money. This homeowner may be able to take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act incentives. Rewiring America offers tools to help people navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and upgrade their homes for less. 

But President-elect Trump might reel in the IRA benefits, which means the tax incentives and rebates may not be available forever. It's hard to know if and when they'll go away, as any changes to the IRA will require an act of Congress, but people should take advantage of them as soon as possible to ensure access to the savings. 

Updating a home with a new electrical system can also save money on electricity bills. The newest electrical equipment is exponentially more efficient than whatever was originally installed in this house, and these upgrades reduce emissions, making them better for the planet and consumers' wallets.

While the homeowner on Reddit is likely frustrated that they'll have to rewire their home, it is by far the best thing to do. Many commenters, including professional electricians, said a total rewire is the right move.

One person pleaded with the poster, "PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS ARE WORKING!!!!"

And another commenter encouraged the homeowner to do a total rewire. They said, "If you're upgrading the house, then upgrade the whole house."

When was the last time you changed your smoke alarm's batteries?

In the last year 😎

In the last 1-5 years 😬

In the last 5-10 years 🤦

Never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Someone else made a good case for a whole-home upgrade: "Living in constant anxiety about your house burning down is garbage."

x