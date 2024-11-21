Homeowner chastised after sharing photos of property renovation: 'So artificial and fake'

"Too much or just right?"

Mulching can be a great way to save water, suppress weeds, and prevent soil erosion, but your choice of mulch matters, as one homeowner on Reddit recently found out.

The homeowner received backlash after sharing photos of their garden beds covered in a thick layer of red mulch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The mulch was used around the base of several trees, as well as around the border of the lawn, where there were several plant beds.

"Red mulch … too much or just right?" the OP wrote.

The post received backlash from commenters on the OP's choice of mulch, with many stating that colored mulch is not natural and can be harmful for the environment.

Dyed mulch is often made from recycled and reclaimed wood from wood pallets and construction and demolition waste. This wood can be contaminated with various chemicals, such as creosote, that can leach into the soil, harming the bacteria and worms that help keep the soil healthy. It can also be harmful to pets and other animals.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Colored mulch also breaks down much more slowly than natural mulch. This process uses nitrogen, which can rob the plants of the nitrogen they need to survive. Eventually, this can lead to bad outcomes for your plants.

Another issue with the mulch is that they have piled it up against the tree, a problem known as volcano mulching. Volcano mulching isn't good for the tree as it can cause disease and stem rot.

Opting for a more natural garden can be a great way to ensure a healthy garden while keeping bills low. Choosing natural mulch along with native plants can keep your garden looking fresh while also supporting a healthy ecosystem. Native plants are adapted to the local environment, so you don't need to add chemical fertilizers to the soil for them to thrive.

Native plants are also great for wildlife, providing homes and food for a variety of animals including birds, small mammals, and insects. Native plants are especially important for supporting pollinator populations, such as birds, bees, and butterflies, per the U.S. National Park Service. These populations are essential for food production, so ensuring healthy pollinator populations is important for food security.

Users had a lot to say in the comments about the OP's red mulch choice.

"The color clashes with the flowers," wrote one commenter.

"It just looks so artificial and fake," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.