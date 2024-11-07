Video of driver's obscene stunt for clout sparks outrage online: 'Why ... does anyone think doing that is funny'

"The driver should have his car and license taken away immediately."

A reckless driver sparked outrage online after purposely speeding up toward a truck full of people.

The driver was behind a pickup truck and decided to suddenly accelerate toward the vehicle. As the car came dangerously close to the truck, the people sitting in the back of the truck started to panic and moved back in fear.

Right before the car smashed into the truck, the driver slammed on the brakes. The driver then posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Let's see what they are made of."

Compounding the problem is how the driver seems to flaunt their privilege of being in a car while the others are stuck riding the back of a truck.

A shocked internet user posted the video on Reddit to highlight the careless "carbrain" behavior. Redditors were appalled by the dangerous incident and discussed the driver's blatant disrespect for others on the road.

"Why the f*** does anyone think doing that is funny?" wrote one user.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Some people should not own SUVs," responded another Redditor. "They bring out the worst in people."

"Really show the privilege and violence involved in personal automobiles," commented one user.

Reckless behavior highlighted in the video only increases anti-car sentiment. While not all drivers exhibit that type of dangerous conduct, many drivers on the road engage in hazardous actions, putting themselves and others in danger.

Transitioning to a car-free or car-limited lifestyle has numerous benefits. Some of these advantages include decreasing your cost of living, improving your physical health, and reducing your environmental impact.

According to reports by the EPA, a typical passenger car releases about five tons of harmful pollutants each year. As a result, by limiting your car use, you can significantly help reduce the total amount of planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere.

Small changes — such as opting to take public transportation when you can or riding a bike for shorter outings — can make a big difference in the long run. Even these smaller lifestyle adjustments can reap monetary benefits, such as saving money on gas and increasing your physical activity.

Redditors continued to express their frustration at the reckless driver.

"This is like pointing a loaded gun at somebody, taking off the safety, halfway pulling the trigger, just to lower it at the last second," wrote one user.

"And after almost prank murdering 10 people this piece of garbage just overtakes right on the pedestrian crossing," commented another Redditor. "The driver should have his car and license taken away immediately."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.