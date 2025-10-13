Resident outraged after discovering neighbor's toxic action to shared space: 'Illegal in a lot of places'

A Reddit post drew a lot of attention after a resident discovered that their upstairs neighbor had placed rat poison in a shared backyard, prompting immediate concern for their dog. The poster described the experience bluntly: "They are horrible neighbors," reflecting the shock and frustration of many pet owners and neighbors who saw the images online.

The post quickly gained attention on Reddit, with users weighing in on safety, legal concerns, and emergency responses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained that their upstairs neighbor "put rat poison in our shared backyard without telling me and my dog ate it." In a follow-up comment, they reassured readers that the dog was OK, saying they were able to scoop it out of her mouth before bringing the dog to the vet.

The post also highlighted ongoing neighborly tensions: "I've been in this house for 6 months and we've said maybe 10 words to each other. I'm constantly cleaning up after their dog … but I drew the line with this."

Reddit users responded with a mix of concern and advice. One suggested: "Keep activated charcoal and vitamin K on hand. [The poison] warfarin depletes vitamin K, which is what kills."

A pest control technician added, "These blocks are anticoagulants, which causes the animal that eats it to bleed out internally … the dog should be taken to the vet and be given a shot of vitamin K."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Users also emphasized the potential legal implications: placing poison in shared spaces can be illegal in many areas.

Beyond pet safety, this story illustrates broader challenges for homeowners sharing spaces. Besides causing potentially dangerous situations, difficult neighbors can simply be obstacles when implementing home solutions.

This similar story illustrates how disputes over shared spaces can interfere with accessibility, while another highlights a conflict over who had the right to cut down a neighbor's tree (due to unclear property lines).

Community reactions reflected relief that the dog was unharmed, but also frustration at the situation.

One commenter wrote, "Rat poison is sadly pretty dangerous to dogs, fingers crossed OP just had a close call."

Another noted, "Putting rat poison outside without proper warning signs is illegal in a lot of places." A third added: "Seriously, is your dog okay? Also that neighbor needs to pay for all your vet bills."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.