Homeowner shares stunning photo of unique lawn design just one year after tearing out grass: 'I'm ... impressed'

One homeowner has discovered the incredible benefits of a thriving rain garden one year after establishing their own.

Their post appeared in r/NativePlantGardening, a subreddit full of incredible ideas for garden plans using drought-tolerant and low-effort native plants. Rain gardens are just one of the many creative options available to gardeners around the globe.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In this case, the gardener had a simple objective: make the best use of the space soaked by their home's rain gutter. They shared a photo of their results, showing a mulch bed with several species of flowers, including sunflowers and asters.

"I wish the photo could capture the pollinator activity in my rain garden," said the original poster. "I could watch all day! I'm also impressed by the year one blooms."

Pollinators like bees and butterflies are essential to any garden, as well as to wild areas. They help disperse pollen and fertilize seeds. By feeding them, the original poster isn't just getting the entertainment of watching them visit the garden; they're also benefiting the environment.

Meanwhile, a well-planned rain garden helps prevent flooding and erosion. It helps water to sink into the ground instead of flowing away while also using it to grow plants that would otherwise need too much water.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Unfortunately, this Redditor said their rain garden isn't working — yet. In a comment, they revealed, "We actually didn't dig it, and it barely acts like a rain garden when it does rain. … The only part that makes it a rain garden is the downspout is routed into it."

Luckily, there's a cure for that. "Have you considered adding a perforated extension to disperse water flow? That is my plan and I'm simply wondering if more direct flow and a higher volume at the outlet was intentional in your case, for example, because of a thirstier plant in that spot," commenter replied.

With that simple adjustment, the original poster could have a working fix for the flooded part of their yard — and so can you.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.