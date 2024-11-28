Homeowner raises concerns after sharing photo of problematic landscaping found in neighborhood: 'Everything in this picture is so bad'

How someone planted the tree is concerning because poplars are supposed to be fast-growing trees.

Planting trees in your neighborhood is great for your community and nature, but not giving a tree the proper care doesn't benefit anyone. One concerned resident shared a photo on Reddit of a poorly planted tree.

Redditors were just as concerned when looking at the image.

The resident posted the photo in the r/Arborists subreddit of a small tree sapling with rocks, wood, and concrete used as mulch.

The original poster wrote: "A poplar in its second year planted."

How someone planted the tree is concerning because poplars are supposed to be fast-growing trees. The Tree Center says poplars grow between 3 and 5 feet annually. This poplar is clearly growing slowly.

Good Nature Organic Lawn Care also recommends against mulching rocks because they can heat up during the summer and damage the roots. The website also noted that volcano mulching, as seen in the photo, is bad for trees because it can be problematic for their health.

While the makeshift mulch is terrible for the tree, it's also an eyesore. Planting trees is supposed to beautify the neighborhood, not tarnish the community.

Planting trees in a neighborhood can be beneficial. For instance, Hanford, California, is planting 600 trees to improve its air quality and provide shade in the heat. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, trees can reduce temperatures in a community by 10 degrees.

According to the Edmond, Oklahoma, government website, trees improve air quality by providing clean air and absorbing polluting gases.

Poplar trees are good options if you want to add trees to your neighborhood because, according to Better Homes & Gardens, they require no fertilizer to grow, making them low-maintenance trees.

Low maintenance is what makes native plants so beneficial, too. They have adapted to their environment, so they require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which also saves you money.

Rewilding your yard or neighborhood is excellent for improving the health of your community and enhancing the town.

In the comments, Redditors shared their displeasure about how someone planted the tree.

One user said: "Everything in this picture is so bad."

Another commented: "Poor lil feller."

