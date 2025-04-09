Homeowner shares stunning photo of unexpected guest on their front lawn: 'There's no logical reason why'

The second image shows the neighbor's yard from the other side of the street.

Native plants can have lots of benefits, but one, as this Redditor found, is that they can bring fun visitors to your lawn. Other users were impressed by the natural lawn, too.

The Redditor posted the image of a deer staring straight at the camera in the r/NoLawns subreddit. You may never have known it was a yard, except for the scarecrow in the back and a fence peeking out of the grass. You may have just thought it was a picture of the wilderness.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP explained that they live in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, and their neighbor changed their traditional lawn to a more natural lawn.

The OP said, "There's no logical reason why the deer would be this far in the neighborhood other than the fact that this was all native vegetation and large trees that provided shelter for the deer."

The second image shows the neighbor's yard from the other side of the street, and it looks like a little piece of nature in between the other homes.

Rewilding your yard can be very rewarding. It can be more beautiful than the traditional yard, but it can also save you money because it requires less water, fertilizers, and pesticides. The native plants have adapted to the environment, which is why they need less of the traditional things you use to keep your yard healthy.

It can encourage wildlife visitors like the deer in the photo. You can also get beneficial visitors, too. The native plants attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. They go from plant to plant, pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce.

Pollinators are also crucial in producing the food you eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown worldwide for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Depending on what zone you're in, there will be different plants for your area. It's best to use a native plant finder to find what's best suited for you.

Redditors shared their own experiences in the comments.

One user shared what happened when they added plants and flowers in their yard: "There are so many pollinators, hummingbirds, songbirds, little squirrels, quail, and now we have a bird's nest on site."

Another commented, "Native plants are important caterpillar hosts, which feed the birds and turn into moths and butterflies."

