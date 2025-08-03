Homeowner defiant after receiving violation notice from HOA: 'You can get away with a lot'

If you've ever dealt with a homeowners association, you know they can range from pretty reasonable to overly strict. While the point of an HOA is to maintain the neighborhood to keep everyone happy, it imposes many restrictions on what homeowners can do with their own homes.

One Redditor wasn't surprised when they received a violation. They were ready to completely eliminate their lawn, but some users came to their aid before they did.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted two images on the "r/NoLawns" subreddit of their lawn slightly overgrown.

"Just received a violation from County Code Enforcement for one count of 'Prohibited Growth of Weeds (grass and weeds >8 inches),'" they said.

It may look a little more wild than a traditional lawn, but that's because it's a certified wildlife habitat with the National Wildlife Federation and the Delaware Nature Society.

The homeowner has already appealed the violation and is waiting to hear back, but they are ready to mulch the entire lawn if necessary. Anyone who has dealt with a strict HOA can attest that having no lawn to deal with might be the easier option.

Luckily, one of the eagle-eyed Redditors in the comments spotted the natives in the yard, saying, "I would mulch and border that bed so it looks intentional. If you have any other natives hanging out on the lawn, I would also mulch around them. You can get away with a lot when you mulch!"

It's not surprising that there are native plants in this yard, given that it's a certified wildlife habitat. Native plants attract animals, especially pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and bats, and they are vital for the environment and the food you eat. These creatures go from plant to plant, pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce."

Additionally, rewilding your yard with native plants can also save you money because it requires less water, pesticides, and fertilizers, as these plants have adapted to the local environment.

While dealing with HOAs can be challenging, it's not impossible, and some people have even managed to get their HOA bylaws changed. First, you need to determine the bylaws, and then contact the board to advocate for the necessary changes. Having neighbors on your side will help. And you'll likely find that many of your neighbors are experiencing the same issues you are.

