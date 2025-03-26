Gardener shares stunning images of their first spring in a new garden: 'Absolutely magical'

  • Home Home

by Claire Huber
New homeowners everywhere can agree that there's a certain magic in arranging furniture, hanging wall art, and transforming a new space into a home. However, the joys of moving into a new house don't stop at interior design. Decorating the lawn is just as personal and satisfying as doing the same for the living room. 

A new homeowner in Northwest Oregon excitedly shared a series of photos of their garden on Reddit.

"First spring in my new garden," they posted to the r/gardening subreddit.

The blue, pink, yellow, and purple flowers are an eye-catching array of pollinator attractors, popping and ready for their first spring. 

Pollinators such as hummingbirds, bees, wasps, and butterflies use visual cues from plants to decide which flowers to pollinate. Certain colors attract certain pollinators, as do scents, UV light patterns, and nectar guides.

Violas, one of the wildflowers in the Redditor's new garden, attract fritillaries, a genus of butterfly whose caterpillars eat only violets. The Redditor also planted irises, which attract insects and are primarily pollinated by bees.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Violas and irises are native to the United States and can be used as a ground cover replacement for grass. Native plants not only attract pollinators that protect our food supply but also cut costs on lawn care and upkeep. 

Using flowers as ground cover can be a great way to maintain a low-maintenance, natural lawn, although other native grasses are also effective. Clover and buffalo grass, for example, are native grasses that attract pollinators and require minimal mowing and watering. 

A lawn that serves as a time- and money-saving pollinator haven and a beautiful extension of the home is something to be proud of. Commenters were delighted by the colorful garden's aesthetics.

"Looks absolutely magical," one user said.

Another added, "They're all beautiful and thriving!"

