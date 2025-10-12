Homeowner distraught over major disruption caused by thoughtless neighbor: 'There's no need'

"You have to call the city and complain to them."

A resident went to Reddit for advice after being fed up with a neighbor's blinding security lights.

A video shared on r/mildlyinfuriating showcased the unfortunate 4:30 a.m. light spectacle from the apartment complex next door shining directly into the bedroom window.

When the resident asked the owner of the complex to turn them down or at least point them in a different direction, the owner refused to negotiate the brightness but said they'd consider changing the angle.

After being told to "put [their] curtains down," the OP was even more frustrated.

"Even with my curtains, light still shines through, and sometimes, it's nice to have the window open and get fresh air," they rightfully argued. "These lights are absurdly and [unnecessarily] bright and I shouldn't have to give up the option of having outside air come into my room to accommodate them," they added.

"File a complaint with your city. There are lighting rules and regulations they may need to comply with," one Redditor advised.

"You have to call the city and complain to them. A Walgreens behind my building did this and the city actually made them take the lights down," another agreed.

"Light pollution is still light pollution. [...] This f**** with wildlife as much as the neighbors. There's no need for lights to be this bright," a third wrote.

While electricity is one of the greatest inventions of all time, as with most things, too much of anything comes with consequences. Artificial light at night is proving to have negative effects on wildlife behavior, human health, and our connection to the stars. From coral reef spawning and firefly mating rituals to human sleep cycles, studies are proving that light pollution is a serious global problem.

Neighbors often have the knack for proving to be difficult — particularly when it comes to those seeking climate-friendly solutions to conflict. Before seeking legal advice, try a conversation first. Some people are more open-minded than you'd think, and it could simply be a matter of helping them understand your perspective. Discussion and education can make all the difference in the world.

Timers and motion-activated lights can reduce unnecessary usage. Using shields on outdoor lights and having them pointed toward the ground will also help reduce sky glow. Being vocal and mindful about nighttime lighting can help spread awareness of the issue. From giant corporate factories to private security lights, each bulb plays a part in reducing light pollution to protect ourselves and the world around us.

