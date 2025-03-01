  • Home Home

Homeowner shocked by neighbor's relentless attempts to alter their property: 'Cameras are needed ASAP'

by Robert Crow
Those repeated “no”s apparently weren’t enough for this neighbor.

Photo Credit: iStock

What started as a simple, innocuous conversation with a neighbor has instead turned into a repeated headache for one Redditor.

As shared on the r/legaladvice subreddit, the poster described a conversation they had with a new neighbor. The neighbor asked if he could pay to remove a pine tree that was fully within the original poster's property. Despite the poster saying no, the neighbor kept asking. Each time, the poster responded that they wanted to keep the tree.

According to the post, the neighbor then submitted a request to their homeowner's association to remove the tree. After the poster told the HOA the tree should stay, the neighbor still didn't get the message, as evidenced by a city worker showing up at the OP's house unannounced.

"Apparently, my neighbor had called the city and said he had a tree that was dying in his yard and if they could come out and handle it," the Redditor wrote.

Once workers realized the tree was healthy and not in the neighbor's yard, they checked in with the OP, who again, as expected by this point, declined to remove the tree.

Although you may not have a story exactly like this, many people can relate to neighbors not being especially neighborly — especially when it comes to their lawns and gardens.

In previous Reddit threads, users have discussed how their neighbors unapologetically sprayed plant-killing chemicals onto their garden. Others deal with neighbors who parked their car on their lawn, causing major damage.

Dealing with such neighbors can be uncomfortable, but it may be necessary to protect your plants — and your sanity. Oftentimes, a direct conversation is best. But if that doesn't work, more drastic measures may be necessary.

In this case, commenters suggested the original poster get a lawyer to draft a cease-and-desist letter to their neighbor, specifying potential damages owed if the tree is removed. Other suggestions included hiring an arborist to determine the exact value of the tree.

Many insisted that the poster should monitor the area to make sure this neighbor doesn't do anything nefarious.

"Cameras are needed ASAP," one said. "This person might consider poisoning your tree."

