  • Home Home

Resident stunned after dispute with neighbor suddenly escalates: 'Get a lawyer'

"Got a news station nearby?"

by Brianne Nemiroff
One Redditor shared their experience with an impolite neighbor who used family connections to avoid getting in trouble for property damage.

Photo Credit: iStock

Good neighbors are hard to come by these days. Now, homeowners have to deal with the occasional overzealous neighbor who's trigger-happy with a chainsaw against trees.

One Reddit user posted in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit, sharing their recent experience with an impolite neighbor who used family connections to avoid getting in trouble for property damage. 

The original poster wrote: "I saw an unknown vehicle on the front portion of my property. I went out to investigate and noticed several small but tall trees had been cut down. I walked [outside], stood on a freshly made stump, and hollered for the [neighbor]. We had a heated conversation about the legality of him trespassing and destroying property. His claim is that the trees were on his (rickety old) fence. I told him he needed to remove the trees he cut down from our property. The neighbor apologized for his actions. 

"[A few days later], code enforcement showed up stating there was a complaint that 'came from the top down.' After some googling of this neighbor's family, it seems he's kin to our local county commissioner. 

"So I need legal petty revenge ideas, or should I just file trespassing and destruction of property against him?"

A discussion about the property line should have occurred before any major reconstruction, as trees have both monetary value to the homeowner and contribute to the land's biodiversity. 

When neighbors and homeowners associations act immaturely and aggressively, they get in the way of homeowners seeking climate-friendly solutions for their land, such as native plant yards and solar panels.

Trees are a vital part of a city's plan, as they absorb carbon dioxide from the air, making it healthier to breathe. Trees also provide shelter for native wildlife, offer shade during the hotter months, and help prevent heat islands from occurring in denser areas, acting as temperature regulators for the neighborhood.

When trees are removed, native species and pollinators find refuge elsewhere, and the food chain can be disrupted.

The Redditors in the comments offered plenty of advice on petty revenge, as well as suggesting they look into tree law.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Get a lawyer and a surveyor," one commentator recommended.

"Got a news station nearby? I'm sure they'd love a story about how the county commissioner is harassing his constituents to cover for his cousin's trespassing and property destruction," another suggested.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x