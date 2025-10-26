Passerby shares photo of unusual yard in neighborhood: 'What do you think people have done?'

Some prior bad experience with a homeowners' association appeared to be behind one gardener's recent wistful musings. Passing by a beautifully unruly yard that seemed to overflow with native plants, they stopped to take a picture, later sharing it on the Native Plant Gardening subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"If HOAs didn't exist," the original poster wrote. "I drove by this house today and was amazed."

The front lawn in the photo is filled with tall-growing pink flowers and other proliferating plants, creating a rich ecosystem that has been allowed to grow and thrive as it would in nature — a process also known as rewilding.

Rewilding your lawn with native plants is a great way to support local wildlife and the health of essential ecosystems.

Pollinators flock to native plants for food, and, in turn, their pollination services help native plants and agricultural crops to grow, benefiting food supplies for wildlife and for humans. According to the National Park Service, in 2010, honey bee pollination contributed to over $19 billion in crop production in the United States alone.

Native-plant lawns are also generally much easier to maintain than most traditional lawns, which often contain invasive grasses that grow quickly, requiring more frequent mowing and watering. Inherently well-adapted to their surroundings, native plants are more resourceful, saving homeowners time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

"You'd love my neighborhood in Minneapolis," one commenter wrote. "About every third yard looks like this."

Another asked, "What do you think people have done to promote this?" To this, the previous commenter replied, "I reckon it's a combination of factors … it could be partially chalked up to local culture."

If, like many homeowners in the country, you have an invasive-based lawn, but you're curious about how to shift it into something that is beneficial for the local environment, try installing a native grass like buffalo grass or landscaping with drought-resistant, xeriscape plants.

"Goals," one commenter concisely observed.

