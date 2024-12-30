Gardener seeks advice after noticing massive landscaping blunder: 'Don't get too ambitious'

A Central Missouri gardener turned to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening for advice on addressing a landscaping issue beneath their mature bald cypress tree.

Their post, titled "Plant Suggestions," drew plenty of responses from native plant enthusiasts offering a range of advice, from specific plant recommendations to practical tree care tips.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The gardener's shady patch of yard surrounding a cypress tree was overrun with invasive honeysuckle and still had a failed mulch setup from the previous owners. To make matters worse, squirrels had scattered paper and wood chips, leaving behind messy soil that needed attention.

Mulch piled against the tree's base can trap moisture, promote rot, and attract pests, putting the tree's health at risk. Concerned about these issues, as well as the potential impact of the towering cypress on soil acidity, the gardener planned to clear the area and replant it with native species.

One commenter jumped right in with advice: "First, remove the ring and all that other nonsense." They then suggested checking out easy native landscape plans published by the Grow Native Missouri Prairie Foundation to find a solution tailored to the yard's specific conditions.

For sourcing plants, they recommended Missouri Wildflowers Nursery, calling it the "best nursery ever," sharing they were also based in Missouri, specifically Boone County.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Once native plants have the space to bloom, they revitalize the soil they grow in and around. One native plant lover suggested Christmas ferns, which thrive in shaded areas; columbine, valued for its flowers; and native Carex species, which provide visual texture and are easily maintained.

They said: "Under a bald cypress you probably won't be able to get dense foliage cover so I would think about a more spacious planting."

One Redditor noted: "Don't get too ambitious til you have a sense of what might grow there. Danthonia spicata comes to mind as a base layer that can thrive in this condition.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Remove the nonsense plastic and hopefully it's not too into the ground/root."

Swapping out even a small part of a traditional lawn for native plants like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can help save water, cut down on yard work, and support pollinators critical to food security. For those ready to start, resources on rewilding yards and transitioning to natural lawns can help you get started.

Someone suggested trying ribes, a native currant species, and experimenting with small areas that suit the growth of the plant.

What started as a simple request for advice turned into a conversation about how native plants can completely transform a yard. With some guidance, even the toughest spaces can become low-maintenance and sustainable ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.