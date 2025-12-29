Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'The progress is gorgeous'

A homeowner took to Reddit to share the payoff of two years of work on their backyard, in an effort to convert it from all gravel to a native plant landscape.

Posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the user shared the transformation of their backyard in the Pacific Northwest.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



They explained in a comment that the previous owner loved rocks and covered both the front and back yards in various kinds of gravel and larger stones, up to a foot deep in some places. They spent a significant chunk of time trying to remove as much gravel as they could and replaced much of that gravel with a layer of mulch.

Then, they planted a bunch of local and native plants, sticking to a local plant guide as much as possible (with a few utilitarian exceptions). Some of their more striking inclusions are camas, blanketflower, Clarkia, blue-eyed grass, and riverbank lupin.

The pictures illustrate the benefits of planting a native yard. It might take a little work, and the process might not be pretty at first, but the payoff can be downright stunning. The plants take far less water than a traditional monoculture lawn, because they're designed to thrive in your local ecosystem, meaning you'll save money on your water bills, and won't have to spend as much time on upkeep.

And, as you can see from the pictures, you'll also get a uniquely stunning landscape in your yard. If that wasn't enough, the native plants serve as fantastic fodder for pollinators, giving them a leg to stand on in an era of monoculture yards and pesticides.

Commenters lauded their efforts to overhaul their yard.

"Thanks for the plant list!" one said. "The progress is gorgeous!"

"Good work, you have some unusual and beautiful plants," said another.

"Beautiful work!" said a third.

