Proud homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'It's truly like a wall of plants'

A local gardener enchanted their neighborhood with their magical yard upgrade.

If you move somewhere with a rather dull garden, the best way to transform it into something incredible is by planting native plants. Green-thumbed Redditors flock to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to share their successes and failures.

One such post was undeniably a major win. The poster's yard was almost completely unrecognizable after they filled the space with a flurry of brightly colored blooms, ferns, and cacti.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the span of just two years, the landscape changed from drab and dead to thriving, vibrant, and inviting.

The Redditor highlighted their use of mostly native plants in achieving this impressive upgrade.

While many yards are home to a neat, green patch of lawn, this monoculture environment isn't the best option for a thriving landscape. Upgrading to a native lawn saves time and energy in maintenance and saves money. Native plants don't require as much water or other costly resources.

Natural lawns are also the perfect home for pollinators to flourish in. Considering that bees and butterflies play an integral role in protecting our food supply, ensuring their survival is really ensuring our survival, too.

Though it might seem like having a massive landscaping project is overwhelming, it's actually quite simple to reap the benefits of a native lawn by introducing only a small patch of native plants, such as clover or buffalo grass, into your yard.

The users of Reddit were utterly enchanted by this garden transformation, and the original poster remarked that their children were, too.

"It's truly like a wall of plants, very secret gardeny," they said. "I hope [our son] remembers it fondly for the rest of his life!"

"I want to be reborn as a butterfly in your garden!" another user commented.

Someone else added, "Looks beautiful, it's crazy how much you were able to do with the space."

