Home gardener shares mesmerizing photos of unusual landscaping design: 'Your garden is what I wish my garden was'

A Pennsylvania homeowner posted an album of photos from their stunning native plant garden, and Reddit is raving about them.

The post appeared in r/NativePlantGardening. The original poster attached 20 photos of some of their "favorite native plants" for viewers to enjoy.

The photos show a well-developed and diverse garden in the fall. Each one is a closeup of a different plant, with captions identifying the species. The original poster showed off goldenrods, aster, blueberries, red chokeberries, New York ironweed, American hazelnuts, St. John's wort, Joe Pye weed, black-eyed Susans, showy tick trefoil, and many, many others.

Some notes on care accompanied some of the photos, as well as information about the pollinators each plant attracts. "Bush honeysuckle — so hardy, no maintenance, bloom all summer long," said the original poster. "Bumblebees love this shrub."

On a photo of a beautiful, blooming cup plant, they said, "It needs room, lots of space. The birds love the seeds; pollinators drink off the leaves, they are like saucers. Very tough plant. The stems are great for nesting bees."

That's a helpful tip, because bees and other pollinators are necessary to keep wild spaces and gardens alike healthy and productive. They fertilize flowers, leading to the development of fruits and seeds.

Another benefit of rewilding your yard: native plants need much less water and care than a lawn, saving you time and money. In this case, the original poster was pleased with the minimal maintenance needs of many plants — and even said that some of their favorite flowers just showed up one day in the garden.

Commenters were complimentary about the incredible garden and the enticing photos. "Your garden is what I wish my garden was," said one user.

In a reply, the original poster encouraged them to go for it. "Buy seeds; they are the way to go," they said. "Cheap, easy, and you grow it yourself, so you know the plants weren't treated with any chemicals."

