Homeowner shares incredible progress photos after transforming garden with unique plants: 'This is yard goals'

"I could stare at it for hours."

Creating a garden full of native plants can be hard work upfront, but it is worth the effort with how beautiful the transformations become.

Redditors got excited after seeing one homeowner's yard throughout the year and gave them a lot of praise.

A homeowner in Ohio shared a collection of photos of their yard throughout the year in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. These images included close-ups of the diversity of plants and flowers and further away shots to show the whole yard.

The original poster said: "I am obsessed with the switchgrass in the morning light, picture 1. I could stare at it for hours."

The homeowner explained that they took the first photo in July and the rest from spring to fall. The images include a spreadsheet with the plants in the garden. Some of these include New England asters, anise hyssop, switchgrass, and mayapple.

The Reddit post also revealed that the OP is a Crocs enthusiast. "Please enjoy looking at my crocs throughout the year," they shared.

Native plants have numerous benefits, including saving you money and time, since the plants have adapted to the environment. They can withstand local weather conditions, and you don't have to use as much water, fertilizer, or pesticides.

Transforming your yard with native plants also attracts wildlife to your garden. Some of these visitors, such as pollinators, are crucial to the ecosystem.

Pollinators include bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. Their actions enable plants to reproduce. Small organisms rely on this food, and without it, their populations would dwindle, making less food for larger organisms.

You can rewild your yard to reap these benefits and help the ecosystem.

Fellow native plant gardeners were blown away by this homeowner's yard.

One user said: "So much biodiversity."

Another Redditor said: "As a fellow crocs in the garden guy....lol yes."

"This is yard goals right here," another commenter added.

