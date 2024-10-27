Gardener shares photos of impressively beautiful end-of-season blooms: 'My favorite by far'

"It's a little sad to see the decline but at least it's just a see you later!"

As fall continues in the Northern Hemisphere, most gardens are approaching the end of their season — but one Massachusetts homeowner still had gorgeous photos to share with the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

"Just a few pics from my native garden," said the original poster, sharing half a dozen shots of blossoms and berries mixed with fall foliage.

"This stretch of drought we are in really seemed to push 'fall' along," said the original poster. "I swear I had small joe pye blooms last year into Oct."

This year's display from the Joe Pye weed may have wrapped up earlier, but the original poster's goldenrods, asters, cardinal flower, and blue lobelia were all thriving. They also had a huge winterberry bush that one commenter described as "stunning."

"Yes, thank you. It is my favorite by far and the main reason I started doing this," said the OP. "It's at least 15ft tall! 5 or 6 years ago I cleared this area along the stone wall. It was covered in bittersweet and surrounded by buckthorn and multiflora rose. Luckily, I knew it was winterberry and decided to leave it for the birds. A flock of migrating robins find it every fall and usually have it stripped of berries in a few days. I now have 3 clumps of it!!"

The original poster's winterberry bush demonstrates one of the main attractions of native plants: They support wildlife, whether that's fascinating birds or garden-friendly pollinators.

Add to that the fact that native plants rarely need any water beyond the local rainfall and are easy to care for, and it's no wonder so many people are rewilding their yards.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the garden even as it faded toward winter. "Beautiful garden," said one user. "It's a little sad to see the decline but at least it's just a see you later!"

