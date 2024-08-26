Gardener shares awe-inspiring update after years of dedication: 'By far the coolest part of my garden this year'

"Using this picture as inspiration for sure."

Native plants can produce gorgeous blooms, inciting admiration, and a little envy, from onlookers. This is exactly what happened to a Reddit user who shared their colorful summer display.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the original poster shared a photo displaying the rewards of their dedication. The image features the beautiful blooms of plants such as silene regia, echinacea purpurea, and monarda fistulosa.

"This turned out nicely," the OP wrote. They shared that they started most of their plants from seeds and have been growing them for three to five years. "By far the coolest part of my garden this year!" they said.

Gardeners who grow native plants enjoy not only the aesthetic appeal of stunning natural blooms but also many other benefits.

Native plants are uniquely adapted to the regions where they grow, meaning less maintenance for those who plant them. They know how to thrive without excess water and chemical treatments, leading to big long-term savings for gardeners.

Natural lawn options also offer these benefits to homeowners. A yard filled with clover or buffalo grass instead of traditional turf grass doesn't need to be mowed as often and requires less water.

Homeowners get the joy of lower water bills and more time enjoying their yard instead of laboring over it.

Wildlife also loves native plants, as they create a healthy ecosystem. Animals including pollinators will visit native flowers, which help them do their critical work of protecting our food supply.

An additional option to check out for a natural yard is xeriscaping. This is a landscaping method that requires very little to no irrigation at all.

Even a partial lawn replacement can offer homeowners time- and money-saving benefits. There's no better moment than the present one to install a native garden or natural lawn and start experiencing the perks.

Other Redditors loved the OP's beautiful garden. "Using this picture as inspiration for sure," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Beautiful."

"Wow! Very nice," someone else said.

