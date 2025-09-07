  • Home Home

Man sparks disgust with photos of in-laws' neighborhood: 'I absolutely hate this'

by Craig Gerard
Photo Credit: Reddit

Large, extravagant homes are often a target for ridicule on the internet. In fact, there is a whole subreddit called r/McMansionHell that allows frustrated people to vent about these houses. 

And one poster took to the thread to express their displeasure about a particular neighborhood in Texas. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The title of the post was, "I'm at my in-laws for the week in Texas and the neighborhoods are just endless rubber stamped sprawls of these." The poster displays four pictures of large houses in the neighborhood that all look very similar. 

Of course, Texas isn't the only place where McMansions exist. Another poster on the subreddit r/McMansionHell showed a house that had six garages in Washington. And satellite images of a Royal Palace in Saudi Arabia sparked outrage, not just over the sheer size, but also the amount of water necessary to keep it green despite being in the desert. 

McMansions often draw the ire of environmentalists because they can be over the top. And in a world where affordable housing is hard to come by, McMansions can spark considerable frustration. According to the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility, the United States is on track to be short 9.6 million housing units by the year 2035. 

And the reality is, most large homes have some sort of negative environmental impact. They can be wasteful of materials, require more land use, and the energy required to heat and cool them is substantial. But there are many ways for homeowners in large houses to offset their environmental impact. One great way is to install solar panels. This is the ultimate home energy hack as it can bring your energy bills to at or near $0. 

Commenters on the original post also seemed to disapprove of the large, gaudy mansions. 

One said: "I absolutely hate this lifeless house trend. Soul sucking." Another added: "This is why I love old neighborhoods. Every house/yard is different."

x