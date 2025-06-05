Resident sparks outrage with images of newly built mansion in quiet neighborhood: 'I have never seen anything like this in person before'

"This will look pretty dated in a few years."

One neighborhood's newest home is getting attention for all the wrong reasons, and Reddit users are not happy.

A post, originally appearing on the r/McMansionHell subreddit, had one user shaking their head at the newest addition in their neighborhood. "I have never seen anything like this in person before," they said.

"This one recently went up in a new development," said the original poster. "It sticks out like a sore thumb."

What sparked debate wasn't just the aesthetics — though the stark black exterior and garage-dominant facade certainly turned heads.

Commenters were quick to point out the more subtle issues: a design overloaded with rooflines, a misaligned garage for solar, and a size that feels mismatched with the modest neighborhood around it.

Even well-intentioned builds can miss the mark, especially when they ignore the context of the community around them. And while the square footage might impress, bigger homes come with bigger costs: more materials, more energy use, and more long-term maintenance.

Fortunately, solutions are out there. Solar panels can drastically reduce a home's energy footprint and even bring electricity costs down to near $0.

"A garage that steals all the attention from the house or a transformer house?" one user asked. "This will look pretty dated in a few years. All these dark houses absorb light heat."

"The problem, for me, is that there are so many different roof lines," said another. "It's just begging to spend more money. The garage is great, lots of room for solar, except it's facing the wrong way."

Posts like these highlight how out-of-touch luxury homes like this can be. Because in the end, a house should work for its neighbors, the planet — and the people inside it.

