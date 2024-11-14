Passerby in awe after coming across eye-catching meadow full of fall-favorite plant: 'I just planted a lot of [it] in my garden'

"They come alive in the fall when other stuff is about done."

They say it's good to stop and smell the roses. One Redditor took a cue to stop and enjoy some little bluestem and shared photos on r/NativePlantGardening.

The photos showcasing the beautiful fall colors were taken at Waveny Meadow in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Little bluestem popping color," the OP wrote in the caption.

Little bluestem, or beard grass, is a native grass to the United States and parts of Canada notable for its upright form and season-long color.

Native plants do wonders for the ecosystem by enriching the soil and providing food and shelter for local wildlife. Pollinators, in particular, benefit greatly from natives, which is important since we need them to survive. They're responsible for one out of every three bites of food, and according to the National Park Service, populations are declining globally because of habitat loss and pesticide poisoning.

Natural lawns don't need fertilizers or pesticides because they thrive without them. They are way less work for more rewards, and pollinators will be grateful, as will our food supply.

You can create your own native ecosystem by rewilding your lawn and saying goodbye to money, chemical, and water-guzzling traditional lawns. Check out Audubon's Native Plant Database and input your ZIP code to find native plants in your area to get started. You can always start with a small patch and grow from there.

There are all kinds of replacement lawn options. Clover lawns are a great way to keep that kelly green hue everyone loves. If you're open to a little more color, opt for a tapestry lawn, also called a meadow lawn. Start growing your own food and turn parts of your yard into a vegetable garden for yummy rewards.

The photos of little bluestem evoked a lot of smiles.

"I just planted a lot of little bluestem in my garden!" a Redditor wrote proudly.

"Native grasses are becoming my favorite plants. They come alive in the fall when other stuff is about done," commented another.

"I removed some nonnative grass and replaced with some little bluestem. Looking forward to seeing it in a year," another gardener said.

