Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of front yard transformation 25 years later: 'What a difference'

One homeowner on Reddit shared the incredible transformation their property has undergone in the last 25 years — going from having a dying lawn to a thriving garden.

Their post appeared in r/gardening, where the community loves to see bland grass replaced with flowers and thoughtful landscaping. Normally, before-and-after posts on this subreddit showcase a difference of months, or maybe two or three years, so this incredible example stands out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What a difference 25 years can make," said the original poster. "Same spot in 1999 versus 2024."

Their first image shows the two photos side by side. In the "before" picture, a wide lawn stretches out in front of a gray house with a patio. All the grass is yellow and dead. There are a few low shrubs visible, plus young saplings and some plants in pots, but most of the yard is just empty lawn.

In the "after" photo, the space has been completely filled with tidy garden beds and meandering stepping stone paths. Roses are in bloom, and a mature tree towers over everything. The patio is out of sight behind trellises thick with vines. A comfortable bench near the viewer invites passersby to sit and enjoy the garden.

"Additional pics are of a few other angles around the garden," said the original poster, attaching three more photos of a shaded seating area covered in vines, stone-lined paths, and another bench surrounded by plants.

It doesn't take a full 25 years to transform a lawn. However, these photos showcase some of the advantages of lawn replacement. Planting flowers instead creates a beautiful atmosphere and attracts pollinators. If you want something low-maintenance, you can try native plants, which need little water or care once they're established. Even rewilding just part of your yard can save you money and time — and it's also great for the environment, supporting local wildlife.

Commenters loved the new look of the garden. "Amazing!" said one user.

"Love that seating area under the pergola!" said another commenter.

