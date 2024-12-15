Homeowner concerned after common landscaping product leads to yard disaster: 'You probably won't grow anything'

Mistakes are one of life's small injustices and can happen at work and at home. One homeowner accidentally damaged their lawn with a grass killer and turned to Reddit for help.

In the accompanying photo, viewers can see the damage from the chemical. While some portions of the lawn are still lush and green, there is a very clear spray pattern, leaving dead, brown patches throughout the yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The lawn care community had plenty of thoughts for this poster.

"Looks like the Ground Clear is doing its job, think the label says it kills for 5 months," wrote one Redditor familiar with the herbicide.

"You probably won't grow anything on the soil that's there without amending it. Fortunately, it's doable with some labor," responded another user. "You'll probably want to dig out the top layer of soil and bring in new topsoil and then sow some seed or bring in some sod."

Many active ingredients found in common herbicides can be harmful to your lawn and your family's health. For example, glyphosate is one such ingredient that has numerous links to cancer and thousands of lawsuits, according to the Lawsuit Information Center.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Lush green grass is a priority for lots of people around the world, but there are plenty of other ways to make your yard an oasis. Traditional lawns take a lot of resources to maintain, including consistent mowing and watering, along with the use of pesticides. Choosing lawn alternatives like clover or native plant gardens is an eco-friendly way to upgrade your yard.

Growing native plants in your yard is a great way to save time and money on lawn maintenance. In fact, you can save $225 on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides each year after switching to a natural lawn.

Redditors continued to offer advice on revitalizing the damaged grass lawn.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Get your seeds and rake ready," wrote one user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.