Homeowners issue warning to stop installation of popular landscaping trend: 'You are fighting Mother Nature'

"Maybe try [being] creative with nature rather than trying to beat nature."

A homeowner and amateur landscaper went to Reddit for help with their persistent weed problem.

The Reddit post included two pictures of their backyard, which featured a grounded deck surrounded by pebbles and a brick border. Small patches of weeds had sprouted up throughout the pebbled area.

In the caption, the original poster explained: "I've put 2 layers of weed barrier cloth down (one 3-6 months after the other), yet no matter how much Roundup, weed killer, picking, etc. we do, I just can't get these weeds to stay away."

They concluded their post with a plea for help: "Any tips/advice is welcome; though cost efficiency would be ideal."

Despite using two layers of landscaping fabric and trying different kinds of herbicides to control the weeds, they're still taking over the yard.

To many gardeners' surprise, experts actually advise against using landscaping fabric altogether. The fabric often does little to mitigate weeds and degrades over time, leaving your soil littered with plastic particles.

Concerning herbicides, recent research has revealed that glyphosate, a common ingredient in products like Roundup, can damage your organs and kill gut bacteria.

Rather than trying to destroy the weeds with these dangerous products, the homeowner could just rewild their space. Natural lawns need little maintenance, which means there's no need for Roundup or landscaping fabric.

You won't waste more money on useless products, and you can even lower your water utility bills, satisfying the OP's request for cost-efficient solutions. Native plants create lush, thriving spaces, and your home will be a haven for pollinators and other friendly creatures.

Several commenters suggested embracing a green yard instead of trying to stop it.

One person advised: "Plant it densely full of shrubs and flowers. You are fighting Mother Nature."

Another person suggested a similar approach, writing: "You are clearly very creative. Like the design. Maybe try [being] creative with nature rather than trying to beat nature. Loads of options there. You could for instance create a small pond area there with a pvc mold and grow lotus, piling a few boulders around it. Just saying. Low cost options exist."

