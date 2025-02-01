Homeowner's controversial landscaping technique backfires after immediate issues arise: 'This is not the way'

"You're already this far into … whatever this is."

One homeowner received frank advice from Redditors after posing a question to a landscaping subreddit.

The post shows a picture of the homeowner's brand-new artificial turf, which fills their backyard.

The original poster said, "I'm going to let it sit overnight, then get those wrinkles out. What would you do?"

It wasn't long before commenters expressed their distaste for the landscaping product.

"What would you do? [You're] already this far into… whatever this is," one Redditor responded. "This is not the way."

One suggested removing the turf entirely, commenting, "Rip it up and lay sod."

It's clear that the landscaping community prefers natural, wild lawns over fake ones. That artificial turf is likely made of nondegradable materials, which can harm soil by shedding microplastics and leaching harmful chemicals. These lawns do nothing to help the ecosystem, either.

Natural lawns, such as clover and buffalo grass, are far better for the environment than traditional monoculture versions. Horticulturalists have noted that cemeteries and other parks are embracing this practice, with The New York Times observing that the COVID-19 pandemic may have encouraged the rewilding of public spaces.

Besides the aesthetic trend, the shift is welcomed by many environmentalists. Natural lawns are great alternatives to turf — either living or artificial — as they keep the ecosystem healthy and help retain water. For homeowners, they are also cheap and easy to maintain.

The Times said there are "myriad reasons" to go natural in your yard.

"Lawnmowers are loud, often polluting and heavy, compacting soil and hastening erosion," the publication noted. "Thirsty turf grass fares poorly during the droughts that are growing longer and more intense."

By contrast, rewilding is a simple alternative. Gardeners can save $225 per year on water, $100 on fertilizer and pesticides, and precious hours on mowing. Further, these lawns are pollinator-friendly, which is essential since these creatures are on the decline.

Redditors tried to send the OP in the opposite direction from artificial turf.

"Lol my immediate reaction was 'ugh can we stop posting artificial turf questions to [the subreddit],'" one commented.

The results seem to be in: Replacing your turf with a natural lawn is the way to go.

