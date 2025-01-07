  • Home Home

Frustrated homeowner unveils costly landscaping blunder with devastating side effect: 'It is a soil killer'

"There is no such thing as permanent weed suppression."

by Mike Taylor
"There is no such thing as permanent weed suppression."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Chalk one up for weed barrier in the never-ending fight between gardeners and the gimmicky product.

Another Redditor posted about a loss in their backyard, not knowing what to do after they had installed the landscaping fabric and came to regret it after a few years.

"There is no such thing as permanent weed suppression."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"There is no such thing as permanent weed suppression."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"My wife and I spent a lot of time and effort creating this bed and fire pit area," they wrote in r/landscaping. "Unfortunately after only three years the weeds have taken over. We are trying not to use herbicides at all. I naively thought laying down expensive weed barrier would actually block the weeds."

Instead, the weeds grew through the fabric, and the poster was "unsure whether to leave it, replace it with a different style, or remove it all together."

One of their photos showed newly purchased woven plastic, which they thought would do a better job than "the non-woven crap from the big box store" they had used the first time.

Commenters set them straight.

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

"There is no such thing as permanent weed suppression," one wrote, while another said, "If a surface has any tiny crevices that hold a drop of water a seed will land in there and sprout."

"I personally would do no weed barrier and mulch," someone else recommended.

That natural method tracked with the poster's avoidance of chemicals, which ensures food, plants, and backyard ecosystems remain free of toxic pollutants. Plastic-based landscaping fabric, which is often disingenuously marketed as a weed preventer, degrades into microplastics, actually makes weeding more difficult, and inhibits the necessary exchange of gases between soil and air.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"It is a soil killer," the first commenter pointed out.

Cardboard, as the super helpful user noted, is a great alternative, breaking down over years and enriching soil as it does so. A few inches of mulch on top takes care of the rest — just make sure to leave any tree trunks and bush roots exposed, as they need to breathe too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x