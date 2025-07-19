Homeowner met with warnings over harmful impacts of common landscaping mistake: 'Post-Apocalyptic'

Many amateur gardeners take to the Internet to ask for advice on how to best manage their yards to ensure healthy, lush plants. And sometimes they find answers that they might not expect.

One such homeowner recently experienced that when she took to Reddit to ask for advice on her yard.

In the post, the homeowner says, "I have a yard completely covered in landscape fabric and gravel over that. Not exactly a gardener's paradise (makes me think post-Apocalyptic), but I'm still excited to work with it." They go on to ask for advice about planting fruit trees in this yard.

Unfortunately, those who turn to landscape fabric often find themselves disappointed. If the goal is a healthy yard, landscape fabric tends to do the opposite. First and foremost, it doesn't really work, which means it's quite simply a waste of money.

And it also isn't good for your lawn and plants. Landscape fabric smothers soil, making it hard to get the nutrients and water it needs to thrive. This could mean problems with keeping plants and lawns healthy later.

One way to avoid the pitfalls of landscape fabric and the travails of a traditional lawn is to install a native plant lawn. Native plant lawns come with a wide variety of benefits. They save you money as they require much less water than regular lawns. They also don't need costly maintenance, which also helps save your precious time.

The environmental benefits are also tremendous and go beyond simply conserving water. Native plants naturally attract pollinators, the insects and small birds that help keep our ecosystems thriving. And since pollinators help protect our food supply, it benefits humans as well.

There are many great options when it comes to installing a native plant lawn. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all wonderful choices for a native plant lawn. And even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these incredible benefits.

Commenters on the original post tried to dissuade the poster from using landscape fabric.

One said, "I do not like landscape fabric. It eventually will degrade and leave an awful mess."

Another added, "Honestly I would try to remove as much as you can manage as soon as possible. It'll just keep degrading over time… and the sooner you can get the soil uncovered the sooner you can start rehabilitating it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.