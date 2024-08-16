Tenant seeks advice about landlord's concerning landscaping efforts with tree: 'It certainly has had its life expectancy shortened'

This not only affects the local ecosystem but also poses potential safety risks if the tree becomes unstable.

A Redditor's alarming post about their landlord's DIY landscaping is sparking concern among arborists and renters alike.

The photo, shared in the r/arborists community, shows a tall tree with its trunk buried in about four feet of soil.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user captioned their post: "Did my landlord doom our tree? Landlord graded our yard himself this summer and buried the trunk of this tree about 4 ft. The photo is taken from our second floor bathroom as the tree is super close to the house."

This situation highlights a common issue: Landlords' actions often negatively impact both the environment and their tenants' eco-friendly efforts.

Across the country and beyond, renters face challenges when trying to adopt sustainable practices, from gardening to hanging clotheslines for energy-efficient laundry drying.

Burying a tree trunk so deeply can have serious consequences for its health and longevity. Trees need oxygen to reach their root systems, and covering the trunk with soil can suffocate the tree over time. This not only affects the local ecosystem but also poses potential safety risks if the tree becomes unstable.

For renters passionate about sustainability, this post serves as a reminder of the importance of open communication with landlords. Working together to establish eco-friendly property rules and change bylaws can lead to positive results that benefit both the environment and tenants' wallets.

The Reddit community chimed in with their expertise.

"The tree could live for a while, if it's able to get oxygen to its root system somehow, but I'm skeptical, especially seeing that it's all compacted and also 4 feet deep," one commenter explained. "It certainly has had its life expectancy shortened."

Another user drew a poignant comparison: "Just like the resilient human spirit. So many other plants and animals have the small chance to adapt to a bad situation like this. Then again, some trees will die within weeks from a small cut by a weedwhacker or a wind-broken branch. It's a game of chance just like human life."

A third commenter emphasized the importance of proper tree care: "Most tree roots are close to the surface in order to have access to air. Topping them with a couple feet of soil suffocates them."

This situation shows that our everyday choices, even seemingly small landscaping decisions, can have significant environmental impacts. By staying informed and working together, renters and property owners can create more sustainable living spaces that benefit both people and the planet.

