Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of incredible yard transformation: 'Gorgeous work'

"Love this transformation, looks beautiful."

by Chelsea Cook
One Reddit user showed how they transformed their boring lawn into a vibrant native plant garden — saving money and water in the process.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When one Reddit user decided to trade their plain lawn for a garden full of native plants, the results spoke for themselves.

In a post shared to r/GardeningAustralia, a homeowner showed before-and-after photos of their yard — and commenters quickly chimed in with praise, calling the transformation "gorgeous work" and "truly impressive."

The before photo shows a typical grass lawn shaded by a tall, invasive tree, while the after image reveals a completely reimagined space: layered textures of native Australian plants, gravel paths, and recycled brick edging that give the yard structure and vibrancy.

In subsequent comments, the homeowner shared how they created the new look with a mix of DIY work and resource-conscious choices.

They said that they grew all of the plants from affordable tube stock and used reclaimed bricks for the path and retaining wall, which saved them "heaps of money." They also mentioned choosing hardy native species that would grow quickly.

Transformations like this can do more than enhance curb appeal. Replacing a grass lawn with native plants can reduce water use, fertilizer needs, and mowing frequency, which helps homeowners save both time and money.

According to experts, native plants generally thrive with minimal intervention once established and help restore local ecosystems by providing food and shelter for pollinators and other wildlife. Birds, bees, and butterflies often return to areas where native species are reintroduced, which can help neighborhoods bolster their biodiversity.

Homeowners looking to make similar upgrades can explore practical ideas for water-efficient, low-maintenance landscaping here.

The Reddit community celebrated the transformation.

"Love this transformation, looks beautiful," one user wrote.

Another shared, "I need this [inspiration] … my backyard will look like this eventually."

Even gardeners who struggle with native plants appreciated the effort, with one commenter writing, "I can't seem to keep natives alive … but glad to see your garden thriving."

