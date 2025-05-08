Homeowner sparks creative frenzy after sharing photo of empty mint container: 'Probably too niche for most folks'

With a little creativity, even the simplest items can have a second life.

Exploring creative ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle can be a fun and rewarding challenge.

One Reddit user sparked a wave of inspiration on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit by posting a photo of an empty Ice Breakers container, asking the community for clever ideas on how to give the plastic vessel a second life.

The scoop

Have you ever finished a jar of sauce or peanut butter, rinsed it out, and paused, wondering if there is a better use for it than just tossing it into the recycling bin? That's exactly the kind of thinking behind a recent Reddit post. The user shared an empty Ice Breakers container and asked the community what they would do with it, besides recycling, of course.

They were already considering using it as a compact alternative to Tupperware or Ziploc bags, perfect for carrying snacks or even loose change on the go.

How it's helping

Repurposing small containers like this one not only keeps single-use plastics out of the waste stream but also saves money by reducing the need to purchase disposable bags or extra storage. Over time, reusing containers for snacks, travel essentials, or small household items can cut down on household spending; those dollars saved on sandwich bags and mini storage options really add up.

Other similar solutions include buying items secondhand on websites like ThredUp or recycling your shoes on GotSneakers.

Plus, every item kept in circulation a little longer helps ease the strain on overcrowded landfills and prevents plastic from making its way into our oceans, where it can harm marine life.

What everyone's saying

Several Redditors chimed in with creative and practical ways to repurpose the Ice Breakers container.

One user shared, "Probably too niche for most folks, but I save containers like this to ship my handmade necklace pendants. It offers an extra layer of protection."

It's a great example of how small business owners can creatively reuse everyday items to cut costs and reduce waste.

Another commenter offered a clever hack: "You could use it as an air freshener in your car or house by sticking a sponge or some fabric inside with a couple drops of essential oils. Looks like it might fit perfectly at the bottom of a cup holder."

It's a simple, low-cost idea that adds a touch of personalization and freshness to small spaces.

Little innovations like these prove that with a little creativity, even the simplest items can have a second life.

Little innovations like these prove that with a little creativity, even the simplest items can have a second life.