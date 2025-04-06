Driver shares extensive review one year after buying next-gen car: 'Noticeably smoother and cushier than the Teslas'

An EV owner shared their thoughts on their car on Reddit after owning it for a year.

Posting in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the owner discussed their 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. They had plenty of positive things to say about it.

"This has been the best riding EV I've ever owned and I've had quite a few," they said. "As someone who has also been a past and current Tesla owner (2018 Model S and 2023 Model 3) I will say that while the Teslas haven't as jarring as some people have described, the Ioniq 5 is noticeably smoother and cushier than the Teslas."

They gushed about the layout and blend of electronic and physical controls for everything from the sound system to heated seats, praising the ease of access.

They said there was plenty of space in the car, as well.

"Super easy to stretch out in both the front and back of this car," they said.

One of the biggest selling points was the charging time.

"Oh. My. Gosh. This car charges ludicrously fast," they said. "I have a 350kw Electrify America station pretty close to me and have been able to consistently hit 230kw and get from 10%-80% in under 20 minutes. I know people have pretty hit or miss experiences with Electrify America but I don't really have any complaints. This charging point of this car can't be beat by any car near this price range except for it's EV6 cousin."

All this lines up with what others have said about the benefits of driving an EV. They're smoother, quieter, and far better for the environment than gas-powered vehicles, producing zero planet-warming pollution. They require less maintenance, which saves you considerable money, and charging your battery costs far less than filling your gas tank.

If you want to make the switch to an EV, check out our handy guide to buying one.

The poster concluded with more praise for the Ioniq.

"The Ioniq 5 has definitely [been] one of the stars out of the cars I've had so far though," they said.

