Homeowner 'shocked' after HVAC tech recommends replacing perfectly fine furnace for nearly $30,000: 'This is the mid-tier option'

"Get quotes from more companies for sure."

After receiving an outrageous quote from a large HVAC installation company, one homeowner wanted advice about finding a better deal for their home heating system.

In a post shared on the r/hvacadvice subreddit, the homeowner said they were "shocked" by the cost. The Michigan resident said a technician recommended replacing both the air conditioner and furnace.

This homeowner said the technician's quote came to over $29,000.

"This is the mid-tier option provided," they wrote, mentioning that the home's furnace was working fine and asking other Redditors if the price was reasonable.





Commenters were appalled.

"Almost 30k for a single stage furnace and A/C?" one wrote. "What the what?"

There are several resources that can help homeowners avoid costly HVAC expenses. For example, with TCD's HVAC partners, like Mitsubishi, you can explore your options, get guidance, and slash your energy costs with a new, efficient HVAC system.

As for the Reddit post, the homeowner received helpful advice about finding a reasonably priced system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"Get quotes from more companies for sure," one person suggested.

"Totally, I mean totally ridiculous," another replied. "Find another hvac co."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Efficient heating systems, such as heat pumps, reduce household pollution significantly compared to gas furnaces, per Consumer Reports. That means lower energy bills — and the installation process doesn't have to break the bank either.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

If you're worried about the price, Palmetto's HVAC leases start at $99 per month. Plus, they include 12 years of free maintenance.

Pairing an efficient HVAC setup with solar panels can drive utility costs even lower. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the best solar system for your home and save you up to $10,000 on installation. You can also unlock up to $5,000 for upgrades by completing challenges on the Palmetto Home app.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.