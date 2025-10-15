Homeowner questions highly touted HVAC technology after considering upgrade: 'Do [they] really lower bills?'

HVAC technology has advanced considerably in recent years, with promising innovations such as smart thermostats, AI-powered predictive maintenance, and energy-efficient heat pumps.

Yet, some homeowners are still questioning whether these upgrades are worth the upfront investment and will work well in their homes.

For example, in a recent Reddit post to r/hvacadvice, one person asked, "Do heat pumps really lower bills?" and explained that they were considering installing a Mitsubishi heat pump for an older 1,500-square-foot home in the Denver area.

"Are the advertised savings for a heat pump legitimate?" the OP asked. "Would it be better to just replace the furnace with a new, more efficient one?"

Many other Reddit users weighed in on these questions, saying that yes, a heat pump would definitely lower the OP's electricity bills.

Heat pumps can reduce an HVAC system's energy use by 50% and are gaining in popularity due to their cost-saving benefits. While you save money on monthly bills, you'll also be helping the planet by reducing your household pollution output and contribution to planet-heating gases.

Many homeowners have been able to save significantly on their heat pump installations, up to $8,000, through the federal rebate program. However, that rebate program will end before 2031 if funding runs out — and federal tax incentives for many green programs end Dec. 31. It's crucial to act now on your upgrade to take advantage of all of your potential savings before incentives expire.

Another way to save money on your heat pump usage is to power your device with solar panels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

EnergySage helps homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar system installation costs with its free quote comparison tool. You can also lease solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach program if purchasing panels is outside your budget.

If you're interested in a heat pump, such as the one mentioned by the OP in this Reddit post, Mitsubishi can help you find the right one to suit your home and budget.

One Reddit user replied to the post, "It'd be better than your electric furnace. Especially if you get a high-seer inverter."

"Heat pump will typically reduce your kWh cost per unit of heating by about 65% vs. electric heat strips," another Redditor shared.

"Plus, it gets you air conditioning, which was the main draw for me," someone else added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.