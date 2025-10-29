Homeowner requests unbiased advice after receiving stunning HVAC quote: 'I'd hop all over that'

"Put pen to paper before it goes away."

Standard air conditioning units are prone to breaking down, especially after 10 years.

But when yours finally releases its last bit of cool air, it's also an opportunity to upgrade to a more energy-efficient, low-pollution model.

In a recent Reddit post on "r/hvacadvice," one homeowner asked for opinions on a quote to replace an oil furnace with a heat pump and mini-split.

"I did an energy assessment and due to income, I am made available to various rebates/etc by switching entirely to a cold climate heat pump (heats to -22 degrees F)," the original poster wrote.

The OP explained that their HVAC contractor's quote guaranteed the removal of the broken air conditioner, a 20-year-old furnace, and an oil tank. It also included the cost of installation and the electrical work for a heat pump with upstairs and downstairs zones, plus a mini-split for the basement.

The total cost of the quote was $16,500.

This Reddit inquiry is helpful not only to the OP but to others considering swapping out their outdated heating and cooling systems with a modern, high-efficiency heat pump. By understanding the costs and incentives available, homeowners can make informed decisions about what's best for their households and the planet.

While the upfront cost may give some people sticker shock, upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump is actually one of the best ways to lower your energy bills while simultaneously reducing your home's pollution output.

Reliable brands like Mitsubishi can help you find affordable heat pumps and cost-effective mini-split systems for your home. Heat pumps are far more efficient than traditional HVAC systems for both heating and cooling, and often offer financial benefits such as tax credits and rebates.

As the OP discovered, it can be challenging to find and choose the right HVAC installer and to get trustworthy advice on how to proceed with an HVAC upgrade. Fortunately, Mitsubishi can connect you with experienced professionals in its network to get everything set up within your budget.

It's also a smart idea to act sooner rather than later on your heat pump installation to take advantage of federal tax incentives before they expire at the end of the year.

Powering your heat pump with clean-energy solar panels can help you save even more on your monthly utility costs.

EnergySage lets you compare solar installation quotes and save up to $10,000 on upfront costs. Or you could look into Palmetto's LightReach program to lease solar panels instead.

To answer the OP's question, Reddit users weighed in and were impressed with the reasonable price their HVAC installer quoted for the scope of work.

"That is a crazy good price," one Redditor commented. "I'd hop all over that especially if they are get rid of your old oil tank."

"Incredible price for all of that," someone else agreed. "Put pen to paper before it goes away."

