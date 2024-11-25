  • Home Home

Homeowner raises concerns after insurance company drops coverage for alarming reason: 'It … adds up to be very large estimates'

"The world is getting weird."

by Sarah Winfrey
Photo Credit: iStock

Most homeowners expect their insurance premiums to go up, especially if their home is aging or their area has suffered a recent natural disaster. What they don't expect is to lose coverage completely. 

One Redditor had that happen, though. 

They asked, "Is Lemonade dropping Denver, too?" They explained how they got a nonrenewal notice for their policy because of significant catastrophes related to the weather. Since their home is not in a particularly dangerous area, they wondered if the company was dropping all coverage in Colorado, as others have done. 

Unfortunately, it's getting harder and harder to get homeowners insurance, especially in states that are more likely to experience natural disasters, according to Bankrate. In fact, insurance is getting harder to find across the country. Some people are finding, too, that they don't have as much coverage as they thought they had.

Rising temperatures around the world are to blame for many of these disasters, per the United Nations. Increasing temperatures are easiest to tie to rising sea levels and hurricanes, but they are also tied to fires and drought, too.

The United Nations also explains that our reliance on dirty fuel sources that release toxic chemicals into the atmosphere is largely to blame for the warming planet and, therefore, the ensuing weather changes. If we want to see change in this area, we need to do things like vote for pro-climate candidates who will implement the changes we want — and need — to see. 

Other Redditors shared their frustration with the original poster. 

One said: "The world is getting weird, and insurance companies are trying to remain solvent while we all figure it out." 

Another added: "The one thing that'll drive action on climate change is loss of coverage and premium increases." 

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🔘 Definitely 🙁

🔘 Not sure 🤷🏽‍♂️

🔘 No way 🏘️

🔘 Only in some cities 🏙️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Someone else tried to explain the companies' side of things, saying: "It just adds up to be very large estimates."

