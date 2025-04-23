Homeowner details the savings made on heating bills with cutting-edge HVAC technology — here's what they said

"Thanks for the tip about the heat pump rebate!"

Maintaining the perfect interior temperature during seasonal highs and lows can be an expensive affair with traditional HVAC systems. But there is a way to cut costs.

In January, one Reddit homeowner shared their positive experience after installing a heat pump.

The scoop

In the r/maine subreddit, the homeowner posted a snapshot of their exact heating costs over the frigid month of December, along with details about their preferred temperature, home area, and space heaters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster went on to add that with the adoption of heat pumps, they no longer require regular oil heating, and they now supplement their heat pumps with oil tanks when absolutely necessary.

They detailed that they used to pay $700 every three weeks to fill up their oil tank, but after installing the heat pump, they now only do this once a year.

After checking the heat pump rate with the local utility, they also managed to cut their heat pump bill further while getting more consistent energy invoices.

Heat pumps provide warmth more efficiently than conventional furnaces. Compared to electric resistance heating, for example, heat pump technology can reduce the amount of electricity you use for heating by up to 75%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

How it's helping

Energy responsibility in your home can translate to financial responsibility. For this Redditor, installing a heat pump to keep warm in sub-zero Maine winters racked up savings while helping limit the environmental damage from their fuel-burning furnace.

The Redditor only used their heat pumps for heating, but heat pumps can provide both heating and cooling for year-round comfort. Since heating and air conditioning make up a significant portion of your home energy bills, replacing both your furnace and your AC with a single heat pump system may save you even more in annual electricity.

In 2023, BusinessGreen reported that the global HVAC industry releases around 5.5 billion metric tonnes (around 6.1 billion tons) of carbon emissions each year. Traditional HVACs, according to the MIT Climate Portal, not only burn dirty fuels but also employ ozone-depleting refrigerants to manage temperatures, causing harmful indoor and outdoor pollution.

Heat pumps, on the other hand, regulate temperatures by moving heat in or out of the building, and don't burn fossil fuels onsite, cutting down on emissions. Upgrading to heat pumps can reduce your production of planet-warming pollution while keeping more money in your pocket.

While installing heat pumps can be a daunting process, companies like Mitsubishi offer expert assistance in navigating it. Mitsubishi's HVAC consultations can help you find a qualified contractor to install your heat pumps and facilitate the transition.

What everyone's saying

Reddit users responded positively to the original post, sharing their own experiences with heat pump systems.

"I'm very confident I am saving a lot of money now heating primarily with heat pumps," one user commented. "It's a no brainer."

"Thanks for the tip about the heat pump rate!" wrote another. "I just got heat pumps and I need to do that."

