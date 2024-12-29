Cautious homeowner sparks discussion after electricians offer conflicting advice on upgrade: 'What is your experience with this?'

"This is probably the cheapest time to do it."

Electric panels are designed to last for about 25 to 40 years, according to Nearby Engineers. But if your home's power demands are increasing because of modern renovations, you might need to look for a replacement sooner rather than later.

One Reddit conversation highlighted the importance of an updated electrical panel for safety, efficiency, and power disruption prevention.

The scoop

In a post to r/Homeowners, a Reddit user asked for advice about whether they should upgrade from a 100-amp to a 200-amp panel in their 1,300-square-foot home. They had a few unused panels on a 24-panel breaker and were looking to get some work done.

"Some electricians are saying to update; others are saying it isn't necessary," the original poster wrote. "What is your experience with this?"

Electricians quoted the homeowner about $3,000 to upgrade the panel.

Multiple Redditors recommended that the homeowner move forward with the electric panel upgrade, especially since the homeowner planned to redo their kitchen. One Redditor who remodeled many old kitchens shared that new kitchens require more circuits than what typically exist.

How it's helping

Electrifying your home and making electrification upgrades is beneficial for many reasons. It's one of the best ways to save money on monthly utility bills while helping the environment by reducing harmful gases released into the atmosphere.

Home electrification updates improve air quality and reduce harmful carbon pollution when you invest in sustainable appliances, such as induction stoves.

Since the OP was concerned about the electrician quotes, they would benefit from checking out Rewiring America's free online tools. Rewiring America offers resources for comparing costs, finding reputable contractors, and making electrification updates more affordable with valuable tax incentives.

Although federal government tax incentives are still offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, electrification savings may not be available forever. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he will do away with these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress. Therefore, making electrical updates now is wiser than waiting and missing out on savings later.

What people are saying

Redditors encouraged the homeowner to make the upgrade, discussing the benefits of going electric.

"You could get an electric car, you could replace your gas stove with electric, you could get an electric dryer — all things that would be tough or impossible" on a 100-amp panel, wrote one user.

"Take the upgrade…with it will come newer safeties," another Redditor recommended. "Upgrade as it will likely flesh out decades of hacked work and probable dangers."

"If you have a big scope of work for an electrical contractor already, this is probably the cheapest time to do it since they'll already be doing a big job on site," someone else suggested. "FYI, there is a new tax credit for panel upgrades."

