Homeowner faces backlash after sharing photo of how they trimmed 60-year-old tree: 'Not great'

A homeowner took a shot at trimming a broken branch on their 60-year-old tree, but the photo didn't go over well on Reddit.

The arborists were not happy about the original poster's work, and many thought they should have consulted a professional.

The homeowner posted two images of their work in the r/arborists subreddit. In the close-up image, you can see a stump with various edges where the branch used to be. The second image is a shot of the tree further away.

The OP said, "I climbed up a ladder and cut this massive branch back."

They tried to "leave a rounded stump" so the bark could grow back.

The OP also included a link to the tree's appearance before he removed the branch. The branch was damaged, so it needed to be trimmed.

They added, "I admit my lack of expertise in pruning, but would rate my chainsaw experience as expert."

Unfortunately, cutting the branch with a chainsaw was probably a bad idea. Many commenters mentioned how dangerous it is to get up on a ladder with one.

The Home Depot also said to never "drastically cut back trunks with a chainsaw because it ruins form and causes problems."

According to Madd Beaver Tree Experts, improperly trimming your tree can cause several issues, including exposing it to "diseases and pathogens" and ruining its health and stability.

While the upkeep can be a lot, a lovely tree can have many benefits. BrightView noted that trees can increase your property value. They can also save you money in the summer by shading your house and reducing energy use. Trees also play a vital role in "stormwater management" by helping reduce flooding.

Having trees and rewilding your yard can add beauty to your property. Native plants can also save you money because they require less water, fertilizer, and pesticide.

Native plants can also attract fun wildlife visitors, including pollinators, which play a vital role in the ecosystem. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, almost 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination. So you're helping put food on everyone's table.

You can perform much of the upkeep of your lawn yourself, but letting a professional take over is best sometimes. The Redditor hoped for a better response from the arborist community but didn't get much praise in the comments.

One user said, "Not great!"

Another commented, "Probably one of the worst cuts I've seen."

