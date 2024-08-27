Defiant homeowner wants to retaliate against HOA with sprawling veggie garden: 'The whole situation has gotten so irritating'

When they go low, sometimes you have to go high in order to go lower.

That was the attitude of one Redditor who had hit their limit with a homeowners association. In the r/Farming community, they asked for advice about tall corn varieties to get their "HOA revenge."

"Simply put, my HOA has started a war," the Clarksville, Tennessee, homeowner wrote, saying they needed a species that grows tall quickly and keeps going. "Tell me what I need to supplement with to make my corn stand at attention and I'll do it. Just need to make an eyesore to go with my apparent trashiness."

Users recommended sorghum, sunchokes, sunflowers, various corns, and more — but it all begged the question: What happened for it to get to this point?

In a comment, the poster answered that question, detailing superficial violations that were apparently shared by multiple neighbors: a "mismatched" shed, an old truck in the backyard, a teetering gate, and visible building supplies.

HOAs, of course, are notorious for this kind of meddling. They suck up your money, do little with it, and then you get a stern letter in the mail. Frequently, a fine of hundreds of dollars is on the line because of money-saving changes you've made to your property, including installing solar panels or rewilding your yard.

"The whole situation has gotten so irritating with them threatening to get attorneys involved I just feel like getting a bit of satisfaction for myself," the poster concluded in another comment in which they explained why they bought the house. (Try finding an affordable home that isn't governed by an HOA.)

Sadly, it comes to this often enough that The Cool Down has a guide to help you fight back against your HOA. Can you work around your covenant or bylaws? Can you get elected to the board? Maybe your city or state has even passed legislation that strips arbitrary powers from the association.

If so, perhaps you can plant 600 sunflowers on your front lawn, for example. That's one way to save time and money by sidestepping mowing and watering grass, though you may just be digging holes instead.

If you're looking to pad your wallet and reduce your pollution production by switching to clean energy but the HOA has a rock-solid rule against rooftop panels, you can invest in community solar.

Try to be creative. If all else fails, however, you can always serve up a dose of malicious compliance or other pettiness that doesn't break any laws or HOA rules as a form of protest.

As one commenter said: "I moved into an HOA with potted popcorn. I left it to dry on my patio because while planting in the ground was strictly regulated, potted [plants] were not. Plus… it's a seasonal decoration, right?

"Here's the thing… the squirrels loved the corn and did what squirrels do… and the next year there was popcorn growing everywhere!"

