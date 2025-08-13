Homeowner stuck in impossible situation with HOA and local city: 'It seems impossible to comply with both'

One homeowner found it impossible to please both their homeowners association and local law enforcement when it came to their lawn.

The desperate Austin, Texas, resident posted about their dilemma on Reddit. "Seeking Advice: HOA Fining Me Over Lawn, But Water Restrictions Make It Impossible," they said in their title.

According to the original poster, they were doing their very best with their lawn. "For context, about 95% of my lawn does have grass," they said. "I realize grass is functionally useless, but it's required by our HOA. … I bought grass seed and spread it, and I've gotten some growth — but it hasn't completely filled in yet."

Apparently, the HOA took notice. "My HOA is pressuring me over 'patchiness' in my grass," the OP said. "I was given an ultimatum to 'fix' the issue. … Despite my efforts, I've now received a fine because the lawn still isn't fully 'fixed.'"

The OP was caught between a rock and a hard place when it came to the issue of water. "Growing grass — whether from seed or sod — requires a lot of it," they said, quite reasonably. "Sod needs to be watered multiple times a day, especially in high temperatures. Seed needs constant moisture to germinate properly. But our community is currently under city-imposed water restrictions. We're only allowed to irrigate once per week via sprinkler and once per week with a hose. It seems impossible to comply with both the HOA's expectations and the city's water conservation requirements. I wrote a level-headed note to the HOA explaining this conflict after their second warning and before the fine. They never responded."

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that an HOA has had unreasonable expectations about maintaining a green lawn in a drought. Shockingly, one Florida homeowner even spent a week in jail over a similar issue.

Changing the rules can help rein in an unreasonable HOA.

Commenters also pointed out that the OP would soon have legal protection.

"This will be illegal in Texas starting in September," said one user, linking to the official text of Texas House Bill 517, which specifically prohibits fines for discolored turf or grass during droughts.

